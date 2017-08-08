‘LAST CHANCE HIGH’ Goes Inside a Chicago High School for At-Risk Students

On Tuesday, VICELAND is airing the first episode of LAST CHANCE HIGH, a Peabody Award-winning documentary series chronicling life inside the walls of Chicago’s Moses Montefiore Academy. The public high school is home to students struggling with emotional disorders, as well as a group of dedicated administrators and teachers fighting to keep the at-risk students out of juvie.



LAST CHANCE HIGH airs Tuesdays at 10 PM.



Tuesday also welcomes back Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh and new episodes of his show THE THERAPIST. This season, Dr. Singh sits down with Vic Mensa, Rich Homie Quan, Laura Jane Grace, Steve Jones, and Damian Abraham to talk through their dreams, fears, and pasts. To start the second season off, Dr. Singh welcomes legendary Chicago rapper Chief Keef into his office.

THE THERAPIST airs Tuesdays at 10:30 PM.



