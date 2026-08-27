Last Chance to Get Your Hands on the Summer Issue of VICE Magazine

We will be sending the summer issue of VICE magazine, The Self-Destruction Issue, out into the world next week. Borne from a place of profound personal experience with reckless abandon, unfortunate circumstances, and poor decision making, the issue is a beautiful and comprehensive presentation of everything you shouldn’t do, have probably already done, and likely will do again. Inside its 132 pages of glorious metallic and fluorescent ink, you will find:

An essential guide to self-destruction by expert self-destroyer, Will Self.

A dispatch from the first AVN expo in Las Vegas since gooning went mainstream, by internet porn historian Noelle Perdue and photographer Jamie Lee Taete.

A longread on a Miami sex cult run by William Foster, who used mind control, sexual punishments, and drugs to control a “family” of young women in Florida.

The last essay written by the late, great Tyrant Books publisher, Giancarlo DiTrapano

Plus pieces from Simon Reynolds, Sean Thor Conroe, Bertie Brandes, the return of Chris Nieratko’s infamous SKINEMA column after a 10+ year hiatus, and much more.

As you can see, it is amazing. So amazing, in fact, that we have already sold out of individual copies to sell. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to subscribe before Monday, August 31, to get The Self-Destruction Issue delivered as issue 1 of the 4 included in an annual subscription. Smash the link below to do that now, before it’s gone forever: