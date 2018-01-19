VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

‘The Last Jedi’ Director Just Explained That Ending

By

Share:

Even if you still haven’t seen The Last Jedi, it’s no secret that it’s become one of the most divisive Star Wars films ever made. Now, after weeks of fans going back and forth online, arguing about what kind of force abilities Luke Skywalker can and can’t use in the Star Wars universe, director Rian Johnson finally decided to weigh in.

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398041598918656
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398119185256449
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398199694770176
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398199694770176
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398249346936833
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398324760563712
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398403986731008
https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398483112275969


Johnson’s tweet storm shuts down any haters who argue that Luke’s “force projection” power at the climax of the film is bullshit. According to the 2010 book, Star Wars: The Jedi Path, that whole meditating doppelgänger trick Luke pulls at the end of the film, helping the Resistance escape, is right there in the Jedi texts.

Videos by VICE

It turns out Johnson was staying true to the Expanded Universe his superfan critics hold so dear all along, and it seems to have worked! Cue the Mr. Supa Hot Fire GIFs.

Tell Beckett Mufson how you really feel on Twitter.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE