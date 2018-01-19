‘The Last Jedi’ Director Just Explained That Ending

Even if you still haven’t seen The Last Jedi, it’s no secret that it’s become one of the most divisive Star Wars films ever made. Now, after weeks of fans going back and forth online, arguing about what kind of force abilities Luke Skywalker can and can’t use in the Star Wars universe, director Rian Johnson finally decided to weigh in.



https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398041598918656

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398119185256449

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398199694770176

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398199694770176

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398249346936833

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398324760563712

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398403986731008

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/954398483112275969



Johnson’s tweet storm shuts down any haters who argue that Luke’s “force projection” power at the climax of the film is bullshit. According to the 2010 book, Star Wars: The Jedi Path, that whole meditating doppelgänger trick Luke pulls at the end of the film, helping the Resistance escape, is right there in the Jedi texts.



Videos by VICE

It turns out Johnson was staying true to the Expanded Universe his superfan critics hold so dear all along, and it seems to have worked! Cue the Mr. Supa Hot Fire GIFs.

Tell Beckett Mufson how you really feel on Twitter.