Last-Minute Gift Alert: This Audio Gear Will Still Arrive Before Christmas

Listen, buddy, we’ve no time to waste here. Christmas draws ever closer, and while you’re listening to Vince Guaraldi, eating pizza, and playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the couch, gifting opportunities are drying up by the minute. Planning to get that absolutely perfect nonstick pan from [redacted] for your dad? Sorry, bro, it’s too late—the shipping window’s closed. Gonna grab that special Death Cab for Cutie vinyl your partner’s been wanting? Good luck, homie: It won’t arrive ‘til mid January at this point.

Thankfully, the tech and audio wizards over at JLab have teamed up with Amazon Prime, meaning that if your dad is trying to drown out everything but the crispest possible version of his fave Santana albums as he rings in 2024, you can still make that happen for him. Or, if you’re still considering gifting the pretty dang popular (like 4.6-star average on Amazon popular) JBuds Mini to someone who needs powerful Bluetooth earbuds to enjoy 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on their flight home to see family, this is your shot at redemption. Plus, JLab doesn’t only do audio gear—they also make cool wireless mice, keyboards, and other electronic gear.

Here are some of the coolest things to grab before it’s too late.

JBuds Mini Earbuds

These earbuds have an ultra small case that holds an impressive 20-ish hours of juice. Maybe the coolest thing about the JBuds, though, is that they use so-called Be Aware Audio technology, which is a form of noise cancelation that allows (important) ambient noise to seep in, so you can hear if you’re about to be hit by a car or if your annoying coworker is trying to talk to you about crucial documents or something. These also have multi-point connectivity, so you can jam through your phone and other Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Epic Lab Edition Earbuds

These top-of-the-line earbuds offer extremely high-resolution audio by making use of hybrid dual drivers, which balance frequencies for a perfect listening experience. These also use smart active noise cancellation and the Be Aware Audio tech (but if something alarming is happening while you’re jamming to Siamese Dream, you might just want to let it happen anyway, since the rocking stops for no one). You can also use the JLab app to fine tune your specific preferences.

Epic Air Sport ANC

We aren’t sure how long it takes to run a marathon, but these sport earbuds have more than 70 hours of playtime, which is probably enough for that. (Nota bene: We just surpassed about 60 hours in Baldur’s Gate 3, and to think we could have been on a single charge for all that time is kind of insane.)

Epic Wireless Mouse

This pro-level wireless mouse has four goddamn months of battery life. That said, if you’re gaming for four months non-stop, we recommend, you know, taking breaks to shower, eat, and maybe get some fresh air (though this is wireless, so you could theoretically just keep the game going from your patio). Its nine buttons feature silent clicking, and the refresh rate is high, meaning you’re gonna stay in the moment while updating your spreadsheets (or, let’s be real, playing Baldur’s Gate 3).

Epic Wireless Keyboard

Man, this keyboard looks so cool. It has illuminated full-depth keys (so you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 in the dark), and its rechargeable battery apparently lasts two years. This bad boy also has a media knob, so you can quickly turn your porn music down if needed.

Happy holidays, king.

