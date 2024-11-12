The Last Supermoon of the Year Is Rising Soon: Here’s When You Can See It

Calling all moon lovers (myself included): the last supermoon of 2024 will occur this week, likely appearing larger and brighter than usual.

If you happen to catch the full moon this week, you might notice it’s especially captivating. That’s because it’s closer to Earth in its orbit than a typical full moon—and it won’t be like this again for another year.

What Is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, “A ‘supermoon’ occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.”

Because of how close it gets to Earth, a supermoon often appears much larger and brighter than other full moons. Additionally, due to its proximity to Earth, it sometimes causes slightly higher tides.

Some astrologers even claim that supermoons impact our emotions more heavily, so if you’re feeling a bit more anxious, tense, or nostalgic than usual, you can always blame it on the full moon.

Timing of November’s Beaver moon

This month’s full supermoon will occur on Friday, November 15 at 4:29 p.m. EST—but you can enjoy its beauty in the few days before and after.

There are typically three to four supermoons per year, occurring consecutively. For instance, this year’s supermoons included August’s Sturgeon Moon, September’s Harvest Moon, October’s Hunter’s Moon, and this week’s Beaver Moon.

The next supermoon won’t be until October of 2025, and there will only be three for the whole year—so make sure to soak this one up!