Late 90s Platformer Is Getting Remastered for Modern Consoles and PC

Modern console and PC gamers will soon be able to return to the 1999 PlayStation 1 era with the remaster of a classic old school platformer.

Croc 2 Kingdom of Gobbos Remaster Revealed

Play video

Argonaut Games is ready to return to the 90s with an upcoming Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos remaster. There is no release date confirmed for the project yet, but it will be coming to PC and all the modern consoles.

Videos by VICE

The Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos remaster aims to delivers a blend of traditional platforming action with modern enhancements, preserving the feel of the original while introducing another generation to its enduring charm.

For those who are unfamiliar with the original game, Croc 2 launched in 1999 for PC and the original PlayStation. It was a fairly popular title at the time, but did receive mixed reviews.

“Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos is the sequel to the multi-million selling classic, Croc Legend of the Gobbos. The night before Croc’s next adventure begins, Professor Gobbo witnesses the Dantinis resurrecting Baron Dante, and is taken prisoner for seeing too much. Back on the beach at Gobbo Valley, Croc is playing when he spots a bottle washed up in the sand. Inside is a message revealing that his birth parents are searching for him. He sets off for the mainland to find them, but the journey soon becomes a showdown, as Baron Dante vows revenge against the humble crocodile who once defeated him.”

Gamers will be able to explore four distinct villages, rescue captured Gobbos and take on an all-new cast of Guardians. All of Croc’s classic moves from the first game are back in Croc 2, but jumping and tail-spinning are just the beginning. In the sequel, Croc can triple jump, giving him extra height when he needs it most.

Players also will be able to race in cars and speedboats, ride minecarts, catch air on a hang glider, and take to the skies in a wooden airplane, across more than 40 levels of open-ended 3D platforming.

The game will also include the “Croc2pedia.” This is a digital museum containing long-lost production materials, including full game design documentation, marketing assets, promotional merchandise, animation test videos, and 3D model galleries of characters, levels, and items that were cut from the shipped game, alongside interviews with original Argonaut team members, the remaster developers, producers, and more.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Croc 2 and other retro gaming remakes, remasters, and revivals.

Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC via Steam and GOG.com.