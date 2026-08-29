Late Rapper DMX’s ‘Personally Endorsed’ Fragrance Gets Limited Edition Re-Release in 2026

Most artists’ posthumous releases are almost always the same. Their estate will scrounge up their demos and unreleased records and retrofit them onto new projects. Maybe they’ll scrounge through some old, archived footage and make a documentary about them. Perhaps there will be some new merch for fans to buy in honor of them. But the DMX estate is taking a decidedly different approach. What if you wanted to buy some cologne endorsed by the Ruff Ryder?

DMX’s estate and the Black-owned fragrance brand Isidore Luxury are teaming together for a brand-new fragrance. According to the Isidore Luxury website, the Bronx-born rapper personally cosigned the scent before he tragically passed away in 2021. “A distinguished release, personally endorsed by Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons during his lifetime and reintroduced to market by his Estate in honor of his enduring legacy,” they shared.

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Additionally, the estate wrote a statement announcing the collaboration. “In honor of Earl’s vision and partnership with Isidore during his lifetime, we are proud to reintroduce his signature fragrance to the world. Refined. Elevated. Unmistakably X,” they wrote.

The scent notes are described in an extremely complex manner. Initially, it starts off with notes of melon, pineapple leaf, and pink pepper. Then, you smell traces of lavender and geranium. Finally, it finishes with scents of patchouli, suede, and amber woods.

DMX Gets a Limited Edition Release of Cologne

Isidore Luxury similarly honored X in the aftermath of his death in April 2021. They released a similarly limited edition collection, with proceeds going directly to his family. “Made for men with power and determination. This fragrance is more than just a fragrance. It’s the physical embodiment of the legend. The DMX Collection is the only and last product ever endorsed by @dmx and his fragrance was something that he truly believed in. A sweet soft but fierce scent perfect for a King,” they wrote.

As the DMX estate releases a new fragrance, they’re also going to honor him with a street named after him. In a report from DJMag, they revealed that the street he grew up on in Yonkers would be renamed after him.

He lived in Calcagno Homes, between School Street and Brooke Street in Westchester County. Previously, a mural was painted in the late rapper’s honor. Discussions started back in 2021 to honor him. Now, they’ve renamed the street to Earl DMX Simmons Way in his memory.

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(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)