GTA 6 has provided a ton of fantastic resurgences for artists and some great surprise songs along the way. But perhaps the biggest and best surprise any R&B nerd could’ve asked for is another D’Angelo song. Thankfully, Rockstar obliged on their latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

In a statement published by his estate, the late legend born Michael Archer made “Kamikazi” specifically for GTA 6.

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“Michael approved this track in its current form in November of 2024 to be released as part of Grand Theft Auto VI. He was a tremendous admirer of Rockstar Games and a past collaborator of theirs, and he was enthusiastic (to say the least) to have this record included in the game and released to a wide audience as a single,” his brother Luther Archer wrote.

“‘Kamikazi’ was produced by D’Angelo himself, alongside Slingbaum and engineer/trusted ally Ben Kane… We look forward to sharing more of my brother’s legacy with you and thank all of the fans for the much felt love.”

Of course, the Brown Sugar crooner famously has a working relationship with Rockstar Games. He previously worked with the company on their 2018 game Red Dead Redemption 2. Because he was such a massive fan of the first game, he personally asked to be a play tester before they released the second game.

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D’Angelo and His Love for Rockstar games Explained

“He would come in here [Rockstar’s New York city office] and just play the game. We weren’t even talking about doing music,” Rockstar’s director of music and audio Ivan Pavlovich told Rolling Stone in 2018. “When D’Angelo comes through, he shows up at midnight, and he’s playing the game until four in the morning. Each time he was just like, ‘It’s incredible.’ It just blows his mind. He’s such a fan. I have never seen someone that excited.”

D’Angelo’s brother Luther Archer acts as the head of the late musician’s estate. Currently, he’s teasing more music down the road, with an album he was working on potentially coming out first. Additionally, he wants to eventually share an album of stray b-sides that were recorded and some rare collaborations.

“We’re also thinking about a whole album of B-sides. And then we’re also thinking about—because he was big on covers… so there’s several projects down the road. There’s one with Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson,” Archer shared back in October 2026.

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