Late Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison’s Last Album is Finally Being Released

Four years after his death, late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison’s last album, Open Your Omen, is finally going to be released. Jordison’s family has announced that they are planning to release the debut project from his post-Slipknot band, Vimic, which released a handful of singles but never dropped a proper album.

Over on Instagram, the family shared a post explaining their plans. “After years of working to secure the rights to the music, our family will be releasing Vimic’s highly anticipated debut album, Open Your Omen, independently to get the album into the hands of the fans that have been asking for it for years,” the family revealed.

They have since launched a Kickstarter alongside Jordison’s fellow Vimic members — Jed Simon, Kyle Konkiel, Matthew Tarach, Kalen Chase, and Steve Marshall — as a way of funding the release “to honor our brother.”

“After years of working to secure the rights to the music, the Jordison Family Estate is releasing Open Your Omen independently to get the album into the hands of the fans that have been asking for it for years. Joey didn’t do anything small. We want to release this album the way he would have wanted; with the designs he was so actively involved with creating for the CD, double LP, merch, and with the support of his fans to make the biggest splash we can upon release.

The Jordison family has “added personal items of Joey’s to help raise the money needed to manufacture and distribute physical product” and “market the album.” They are also offering Vimic merch and are planning for “a night to remember as VIMIC reunites to perform an event honoring Joey’s legacy,” which will be “an evening full of iconic drummers on Joey’s drum kit, special guests, and stories you’ve never heard.”

Currently, the VIMIC Reunion show is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles in September 2025, with specific details to be announced at a later date. At the time of this writing, the Kickstarter has greatly exceeded its goal of $25K and is sitting at a tally of $57,710 in donations.