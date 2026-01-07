Latest Final Fantasy Remaster Just Hit a Huge Milestone

The Final Fantasy franchise launched a new remaster on nearly all major gaming platforms back in September 2025 with Final Fantasy: The Ivalice Chronicles. The game, which breathes new life into the original 1997 title, focuses on modernizing the game with updated graphics, voice acting, enhanced mode with more dialogue, and quality-of-life changes. Now, Final Fantasy: The Ivalice Chronicles has surpassed a huge milestone in just three months’ time – over one million copies have been sold.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles surpasses One Million Worldwide Sales

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has officially surpassed over one million sales worldwide. News of this massive milestone was shared via an official press release, where producer Kazuto Maehiro shared thanks towards the fanbase. Here’s exactly what was said:

“The entire development is incredibly grateful to you all, and we are taking this positive reception as motivation to continue considering future updates to make the game even more enjoyable and accessible to an even wider audience.”

This sales milestone is no small feat, especially at only approximately three months since release. If anything, this proves that there’s still room and appreciation for remakes and remasters of popular franchises and unique titles. Despite the genre, modernizing such titles provides them with a second life on current-gen platforms, so to speak. And according to Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, it has the potential to pay off, big time. Here’s hoping more old gems follow the same route.

What made Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles such a standout was the balance between new features and nostalgia. While fans are able to dive into the new mechanics and dialogue, there’s also a classic mode. This version lets players undergo a run of the original 1997 release, complete with the retro graphics and gameplay. In other words? Players have the best of both worlds.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.