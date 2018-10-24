Latin American Activists Protested a British Coal Mining Company in London

For most of us in the UK, this year was the first that we were properly confronted with the effects of climate change. Snow in April, a blistering summer that never seemed to end, and then – just to remind everyone how fucked we are – a balmy mid-20C temperature well into October.

For huge swathes of the world’s population, however – those whose resources fuel our gluttonous energy consumption – the fossil fuel industry has shaped their existence for decades.

But why the disparity between those in the global south, whose natural assets accommodate our consumerism – whether it be coal for energy, copper for computer wiring or iron ore for steel – and us in the global north who consume them without a care in the world?

According to War on Want and the London Mining Network, the answer is neo-colonialism. Those two groups organised a protest against the world’s largest mining company BHP last week, during its annual general meeting (AGM).

Congregating outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference centre last Wednesday, just metres away from the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, the protest action brought together activists from Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Arizona, all of whom have been directly affected by the mining industry.

Leticia Oliveira, from Brazil, travelled as a representative of those affected by the collapse of a dam in 2015 at the Samarco iron ore mine along the Doce River valley in the south-east of the country. Seventeen people died, hundreds of houses were destroyed and the water that services up to 1 million people was contaminated. BHP says the water is clean again, but Oliveira insists otherwise.

“Fishermen can’t fish in the river anymore. People who drink the water have headaches, stomach aches and skin problems,” she said. “They promised to rebuild 300 houses that were destroyed, but they’ve only completed one in three years. We are here to demand just compensation for the damage that has been caused.”

“The effects of open mining have all been negative for us,” he said. “It has brought with it a lot of health issues and problems that have never before been seen in Guajira. The effects on the land have meant we struggle to cultivate our own food. Four thousand children have died because of malnutrition. There are no positives.”



It may be an ever-dwindling source of energy for the UK, but 33 percent of Britain’s burnt coal still comes from the mines of Colombia. The link between our energy consumption and the misery of some in the global south is clear to see.

As the international protesters gathered together with banners for a photo opportunity, besuited, grey-haired AGM attendees slipped passed them sheepishly to enter the conference centre.

To those who dared to interact, activists handed out “fresh water from the sacred springs of Latin America”. A closer inspection of the bottle’s small print showed the ingredients included “water, coal dust, mud, toxic mining waste and heavy metals”. Three hours deep into what turned out to be a long, drawn out AGM, I wonder if any of those who picked up a bottle – maybe a little parched – were tempted to drink it.

As was to be expected, the corporate executives were highly proficient in shutting up shop. “They were prepared. Their answers were formulated and ready-made,” says Sebastian Ordonez Munoz of War on Want. “And, ultimately, as we thought, all their justifications came down to economic viability and profit. It was tough.”



Was it a failure then? “It was powerful for many of the ‘defenders’ to be able to actually see the faces of who they’ve been up against,” says Ordonez Munoz. “But it should be seen as part of a wider strategy. We are meeting with lawyers that are planning litigations against these companies, meeting with parliamentarians that are concerned about corporate power and want to introduce legislation to curtail it. We need solidarity between London and these communities. That’s where the real connections are generated, and the real power is built.”

VICE approached BHP for a comment on this story but did not get a response.

