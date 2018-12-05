Latke Reuben Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, plus 1 week of fermenting
Ingredients
for the sauerkraut:
1 large white cabbage, cored and shredded finely
4% of the cabbage’s weight in salt
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1 bunch dill
1 garlic clove, grated
Videos by VICE
for the coleslaw:
¼ large white cabbage, thinly sliced (about 4 cups|275 grams)
2 carrots, peeled and grated (about 1 ½ cups|200 grams)
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
⅓ cup|100 grams mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
½ lemon, juiced
for the laktes:
2 yukon gold or other starchy potatoes (about 8 ounces|225 grams)
3 tablespoons|50 grams grated onion
1 tablespoon potato starch
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 large egg white, beaten to soft peaks
½ cup|120 ml canola oil or schmaltz
for assembly:
latkes
sauerkraut
coleslaw
mustard
4 slices emmental cheese
Sriracha
4 slices light caraway rye
Directions
- Make the sauerkraut: Scrunch the cabbage up in a large bowl with the salt, caraway, dill, and garlic until the juices start to release. Add to a sterilized fermentation crock or a mason jar and weigh it down. Make sure you have at least 2 inches of space at the top to allow room for it to bubble and ferment. Cover and leave to ferment for a week at room temperature.
- Make the coleslaw: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl, scrunch together until combined. Leave to sit for at least an hour before serving.
- Make the latkes: Place the coarsely grated potato and onion in the middle of a clean tea towel. Wind up in a parcel to squeeze out as much water as you can. Add the beaten egg, salt and potato starch. Form 2 latkes and heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Fry, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Keep warm.
- Make the sandwich: Layer the sandwich as follows: bread, cheese, sauerkraut, mustard, latke, coleslaw, sriracha, cheese, bread. Toast in a panini for 3 minutes, or in or in a dry pan with a plate to weigh the sandwich down, 2 minutes each side. Just until the cheese melts. Serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.