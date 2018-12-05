Latke Reuben Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus 1 week of fermenting

Ingredients

for the sauerkraut:

1 large white cabbage, cored and shredded finely

4% of the cabbage’s weight in salt

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 bunch dill

1 garlic clove, grated

Videos by VICE

for the coleslaw:

¼ large white cabbage, thinly sliced (about 4 cups|275 grams)

2 carrots, peeled and grated (about 1 ½ cups|200 grams)

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

⅓ cup|100 grams mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

½ lemon, juiced

for the laktes:

2 yukon gold or other starchy potatoes (about 8 ounces|225 grams)

3 tablespoons|50 grams grated onion

1 tablespoon potato starch

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg white, beaten to soft peaks

½ cup|120 ml canola oil or schmaltz

for assembly:

latkes

sauerkraut

coleslaw

mustard

4 slices emmental cheese

Sriracha

4 slices light caraway rye

Directions

Make the sauerkraut: Scrunch the cabbage up in a large bowl with the salt, caraway, dill, and garlic until the juices start to release. Add to a sterilized fermentation crock or a mason jar and weigh it down. Make sure you have at least 2 inches of space at the top to allow room for it to bubble and ferment. Cover and leave to ferment for a week at room temperature. Make the coleslaw: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl, scrunch together until combined. Leave to sit for at least an hour before serving. Make the latkes: Place the coarsely grated potato and onion in the middle of a clean tea towel. Wind up in a parcel to squeeze out as much water as you can. Add the beaten egg, salt and potato starch. Form 2 latkes and heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Fry, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Keep warm. Make the sandwich: Layer the sandwich as follows: bread, cheese, sauerkraut, mustard, latke, coleslaw, sriracha, cheese, bread. Toast in a panini for 3 minutes, or in or in a dry pan with a plate to weigh the sandwich down, 2 minutes each side. Just until the cheese melts. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.