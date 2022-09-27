Laundry Day Just Dropped an Ultra Sick Collection of Futuristic Smokeware

It’s a good day to be a 30-year-old Deadhead. Laundry Day, the aesthetic smoking brand whose glass step pipe looks like a mini version of Ricardo Bofill’s Muralla Roja, just got even more aesthetic thanks to a fresh fall rebrand.

The company’s best-selling postmodern wares have been given new colorways, and product shots that would get them into Berghain. It’s as if Laundry Day went to Berlin over the summer, and came home with opinions on Deconstructivism, a bleached anus, a Ketmamine habit , and an impeccable taste in Japanese whisky. “[The new direction] reflects founder Vic Ashley’s passion for the simplicity, functionality, and creativity of the everyday objects we often ignore,” a representative told VICE about the new look. “Vic took special inspiration from daily walks on which she’d admire our cities’ oft-overlooked public spaces and features—from parks and their fountains and benches to institutional spaces like museums and libraries.” The result is a tactful, subtle zhuzh.

Photo courtesy of Laundry Day

Everything feels edgier and more streamlined, but the real standouts are the metallic smoking accessories. All the grinders, lighters, and pipes from the “Chrome” and “Cube” collections swallowed the red pill and came out the other side even more enlightened (and sexy).

You’ve changed a lot since high school, Skyler. So should your pipes.

Laundry Day’s full range of products is available here.

