Laura Ingraham mocked Nipsey Hussle while showing rapper who is not Nipsey Hussle

Fox News host Laura Ingraham aired a segment in which she took digs at LA rapper Nipsey Hussle and his funeral procession — but showed a clip of a different rapper.

During Friday’s episode of “Ingraham Angle,” Ingraham analyzed the lyrics of a protest song that featured Hussle. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ — F Donald Trump,” a smiling Ingraham said and then showed a clip of the song. The trouble is, Hussle wasn’t the one rapping in the clip.

Hussle was featured on the 2016 track, but another rapper from Southern California, YG, was rapping in the clip Ingraham played during her show.

“Now, that’s a very creative refrain,” she quipped, referring to the song’s chorus, in which YG — not Hussle — raps “Fuck Donald Trump” over and over again.

Tens of thousands came out to mourn Hussle in Los Angeles after he was shot dead in broad daylight outside of his Marathon Clothing Store on March 31. Near the funeral procession, four people were shot and one killed. (The shooting was apparently unrelated to the funeral but underscored the scourge of gun violence in the city.)

Hussle was known for his efforts to build community and confront gang violence in South LA, where he’s helped put into place a jobs training program and funded the renovation of a local playground.

It’s not the first time that Fox News has mixed up people of color. Last year, the network showed an image of Patti LaBelle during a segment on Aretha Franklin’s death. Fox News’ host Jesse Watters also praised black news anchor Gayle King for a probing interview with R. Kelly, which he said redeemed her after what he called a “fiasco” of an interview that she did with Jussie Smollett. But it was ABC’s Robin Roberts who interviewed Smollett, not King.

“All black people do not look alike,” King responded.

The network also recently ran an on-screen headline that said President Donald Trump was planning to cut off aid to “3 Mexican countries.” It should go without saying that there’s only one Mexican country, which is Mexico.

Cover image: Laura Ingraham, American radio host, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sponsored by the American Conservative Union held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD on February 23, 2018(Sipa via AP Images)