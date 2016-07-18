Daily Vice: Against Me! Have a New Record, Laura Jane Grace Smoked Weed to Celebrate



Against Me! announced today their new record Shape Shift With Me—out in September—along with their new single, “333.” The band’s lead singer Laura Jane Grace stopped by Toronto and hung out with Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham and, to celebrate, they smoked a bunch of weed. In part one of Abraham’s interview with Grace, we made a dumb dab joke (and we’re not sorry about it.) Part two, however, the two talk more in depth about the emotional and mental benefits of smoking weed, especially on tour. Grace also tells an insane story about just how hard of a quest it is to find weed when you’re on the road. Watch the interview with a full Q&A below:

Damian Abraham: When you’re on tour, you really depend on that moment, when it’s a bad day and missing everything about your life and you need that.

Laura Jane Grace: Totally, yeah. Completely, 100%. And even the wind down at the end of the day. It’s hard for me and often times after playing a big show to be like, okay well I gotta wake up early tomorrow and I should go to sleep but I’m fucking amped now. The relaxation of like, I can smoke a joint, chill out and maybe watch TV on the bus for a second, and go to bed.

Oh my god, that is insane tasting!

I have been arrested for weed.



So have I.

And I have an extreme fear of that, like, on tour. I don’t travel with it. I just rely each day to pick up new because it’s not worth the risk, especially if you’re travelling international. There are some areas of the States where I’m like, okay, you know whatever, it’s going to be fine here. It’s no big deal. I had this crazy thing happen to me, I forget where we were, but we went into the venue first thing and I walked up to the sound guy and said, “hey, do you know anyone who can get me weed?” And they’re like, “no, sorry, no one here.” And so I walked away kind of disappointed. They came back up to me like 15 minutes later and were like, “this is so weird! I just got this email and it’s for you.” They handed me their phone and I read it. It was some band, I don’t even remember the name of the band, who played there the night before. And they are like “walk out of the venue, go 20 feet to your left, go behind this fence, walk behind this building, there will be a pipe, reach up to the pipe about chest level.” And so I did! I just pulled out a huge bag of weed. Thank you! But a total, like, that’s what should be established between bands; a kind of pay-it-forward thing so no one has to travel but there are stashes at the venue, like, look under the fucking couch backstage.

Oh, can I do another?

Yeah, please! This one is Rosin. Laura, you know why you’re so fucking awesome? Because you’re one of the few people who can hang with me on this cannabis trip.

I went too deep! [coughs] Abort! Abort!