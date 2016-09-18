Laura Jane Grace Says Topshop Had No Permission to Sell an Obnoxious $700 Against Me! Leather Jacket

Laura Jane Grace has called out Topshop after the tax-ambivalent, child labor-using British retailer was found to be selling a $700 leather jacket emblazoned with Against Me!’s name. Grace says that the brand had no permission to use the name and that Against Me! is a trademark that she herself owns.

Spin​ are reporting that, since Grace’s tweet, Topshop have removed the item from their online store, but because somebody somewhere is looking out for us all, there’s a cached version​ of the page so we can admire just how much punk authenticity $700 buys you in today’s cluttered market.

Videos by VICE

Well, it’s a fine combination of real band names, fake band names, and right-wing oddities. Against Me!’s name is on the right sleeve and on the back there’s a casually spray painted (so punk!) Vandals logo. The word “Refuse,” as Spin points out, looks awfully similar to Refused, too. But shit, who came up with the idea to throw the word “SLAVE” on the sleeve in big letters? How daring! How authentic! How downright punk!

If we’re picking out personal faves, though, let’s give some love to the slogan beneath “Against Me!” and above the Instagram-ready quote “Rules Breed Rebels.” Let’s think about the phrase “For God and Country, for Freedom and Flag,” and let’s wonder whether that was intended as some sort of critique of Nazi punk fuckheads or if, maybe, in the process of making a $700 leather jacket ripping off punk culture, you really don’t care too much about slapping right-wing shit onto a sleeve beneath the word “SLAVE.” So punk man. They so don’t care. That’s so punk

Anyway, you can’t buy the stupid thing now, but you can go listen to Against Me!’s new album Shape Shift With Me. You should do that.

​Photo via Laura Jane Grace on Instagram.​



​Follow Noisey on Twitter.​

