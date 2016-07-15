Daily Vice: Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! Hits a Dab—No, Not That One

Videos by VICE

Damian Abraham: Being in the media and looking at, you know, yourself now in a relationship that’s covered as a news story.

It’s pretty fucking weird.

It’s fucking weird, eh!

That’s all I can really say. It’s pretty fucking weird. It’s fucked up on the one side of that, though, like, Béatrice has definitely taken flack, you know, for dating a trans person. It’s shitty to see someone go through or get criticism, and you know, people being shitty and transphobic towards her. But let’s not focus on that.

So I brought it up earlier but you have a book coming out. Without going into too many spoilers, tell me about the book.

Well, it all started in 1980 when I was born. [laughs] No, I have a memoir coming out in the fall. My book is gives me the fear that I ruined my life absolutely with it coming out, like I’m afraid of my book when it comes out. It’s really heavy to talk about in a promotional way.

And that’s the thing: you have to tour it now and talk about it every day.

That’s the plan for November. [laughs] Think about that! Every day you have to relive your past, your whole fucking existence.

It must be cathartic.

Yeah but there’s the feeling of I’m done with the past. I don’t want to think about it anymore. So the idea of talking about it a lot is hard to take on right now. But I have a book coming out and I’d love to send you a copy.

I would love to read it. I look forward to reading it.