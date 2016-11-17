Laura Jane Grace Talked About Punk Squats on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Last Night

Last night, Laura Jane Grace and Against Me! took over Late Night with Seth Meyers. After Kathy Bates told a rousing story about her dildo going off​, Grace talked to Meyers about her new book TRANNY, written with Noisey editor Dan Ozzi. The two got into conversations about playing punk squats, the word “tranny,” and other things you never thought you’d see on national television. To borrow from the nomenclature du jour: What a time to be alive.



​Against Me! also played “333″ off their new album Shape Shift with Me.

Grace and Ozzi also kicked off their book tour with a launch party in Brooklyn this week, a live episode of Going Off Track. You can listen to the whole thing here.

TRANNY is out now and, in our wholly unbiased opinion, is the greatest book ever written.

Oh, and also, there’s this: