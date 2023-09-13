Lauren Boebert Was Kicked Out of the ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical for ‘Vaping and Singing,’ Theater Says

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” musical and accused of vaping, singing, recording, and “causing a disturbance” by officials at the Buell Theater in Denver.

“I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert confirmed on X, formerly Twitter. Her campaign manager Drew Sexton denied that she was vaping during the show on Sunday evening, saying Boebert is simply “a supporter of the performing arts” who “enthusiastically enjoyed” the show.

Denver Arts & Venues officials shared a report with the Denver Post detailing the incident, writing that they received three complaints from patrons about two attendees’ behavior during the first act. They did not officially name Boebert in the report.

The pair was given a warning during intermission, the report read, but five minutes into the second act, security received yet another complaint that the two were “being loud” and recording the performance, which is prohibited. Sexton told the Post that Boebert admitted to taking photos, but that she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to take photos or videos during shows.

“I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher quoted in the report said. “I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said ‘go get them.’”

The report also accuses the pair of saying “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ [and] ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’”

The police were called and stayed in the lobby until Boebert left, according to the report.

Security camera footage shows Boebert taking selfies while being escorted out of the theater and repeatedly turning back to exchange words with the security official, although the footage doesn’t include audio.

Surveillance footage outside the theater also shows Boebert doing a twirl as she leaves the premises.

Along with being a “supporter” of the arts, the far-right Colorado Republican has been known to use her time spreading racist conspiracy theories, fighting with fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and dog whistling to the QAnon movement.

A recent poll saw her trailing her Democratic opponent ahead of the 2024 election, which prompted her to send out a campaign email blast, saying she was in a “dire” situation.