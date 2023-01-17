Lauren Boebert and MTG Had a Huge Fight in the Bathroom: ‘Don’t Be Ugly’

So, it seems that Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene do, in fact, hate each other.

The second-term House GOP agitators spent much of their first two years in the House on the same far-right flank of the Republican caucus, though there were rumors about their personal dislike for each other. But the pair found themselves on opposing sides of the House speakership battle, which went fifteen rounds earlier this month—before Boebert and her allies finally allowed Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to win the gavel.

And during the speakership election, Greene and Boebert had a verbal dust-up in a Congressional bathroom, according to The Daily Beast.

The argument reportedly happened on the first day of the session, Jan. 3. Greene—who bucked allies like Rep. Matt Gaetz by forcefully supporting McCarthy—reportedly told Boebert: “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?”

It’s unclear what Greene was referring to. Though political action committees aligned or affiliated with McCarthy spent more than $1 million on Republicans who at least temporarily opposed his bid for speaker earlier this month, as Politico reported, Boebert has not been among the beneficiaries. The Colorado Republican also almost lost her seat in a near-upset to Democrat Adam Frisch in November, winning by fewer than 600 votes out of more than 325,000 cast.

Boebert reportedly told Greene, “don’t be ugly,” before storming out of the bathroom, according to The Daily Beast.

After voting against McCarthy for speaker fourteen times, Boebert and five other colleagues voted “present” in the 15th and final round, allowing him to achieve the thinnest majority possible of the votes actually cast.

In exchange, McCarthy granted the holdouts’ wishlist of conservative priorities, including the ability for just one member to call for a vote to “vacate the chair”—effectively a vote of no-confidence in the speaker. McCarthy’s giveaways make a fight with the Biden administration and Democratic-controlled Senate over the debt ceiling, and potential government shutdown, more likely.

While Greene and Boebert’s feud has now become fully public, no one was apparently willing to talk about the bathroom incident on the record — including Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat.

“What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room,” Dingell told The Daily Beast.

