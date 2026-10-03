Lauren Graham Knows ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Hate This Storyline. She Wouldn’t Change It, Though.

Gilmore Girls is one of the most beloved comfort shows of all time. It’s got everything you want in a cozy watch: small town vibes, feel-good storylines, and a cast with palpable chemistry. As anyone who’s seen even an episode of TV knows, even the coziest show can’t be completely devoid of conflict, but fans felt they got a little too much of it in the later seasons.

At the end of Season 5 Rory (Alexis Bledel) drops out of college and moves in with her grandparents after Mitchum Huntzberger (Gregg Henry), the father of Rory’s boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry), says he doesn’t think she’s cut out for journalism. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) strongly disagrees with her decision to quit Yale, partially because of how much she’s sacrificed for Rory to go. This causes a huge rift between them. Their on-screen conflict continues through Season 6, much to the dismay of fans.

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“There was that season when Rory and Lorelai were in a fight, and I would hear from people, ‘We don’t like that. It’s going on for so long.’ But when you do a long-running TV show, you have to have conflict,” Graham recently told PEOPLE. “It can’t all be walking around the gazebo. We got to have some drama.”

“To me, the mark of a wonderful actor is like you can’t imagine anybody else in the part, and I can’t imagine anybody else,” she shares. “I can’t imagine anybody else as my partner for all those years. […] I think it’s something people really love about the show, which is you’re entering this fun world where everybody knows each other, everyone is looking out for each other, and it’s a small community. We all kind of love the nostalgia of that and crave that.”

The undeniable impact of Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls has built an enormous fanbase that spans over generations. The series follows Lorelai and Rory in the small town of Stars Hollow, chronicling their relationships, career goals, and Rory’s high school and college years. The series also starred Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray and Milo Ventimiglia.

Although Gilmore Girls ended in 2007, fans have kept the Stars Hollow magic alive, leading to a semi-reboot in 2016 on Netflix.

Now, Gilmore Girls is getting the documentary treatment told from the perspective of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino. The untitled project will include never before seen content and Graham herself alongside other key cast and crew members. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Graham teases it’s “surprisingly emotional.”