Laurie Cabot’s Chicken Soup in Pumpkin Shells Recipe

“It’s magical.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 (1-quart sized) pumpkins

1 (3-quart sized) pumpkin

3 quarts|2 liters 839 ml chicken broth

2 cups|473 ml pureed pumpkin

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

2-4 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 large carrots

2 large onions, chopped

1 garlic clove

2 pinches dried tarragon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Before preparing the soup, cut out four quart-sized pumpkins, and one large three-quart-sized pumpkin to use as bowls and soup tureen. Chill in refrigerator until soup is ready to be poured. Add all other ingredients except tarragon and salt to a large pot. Bring to a slow simmer and cook for 30 minutes, then add herbs and salt. Cook until the chicken is tender, 1 hour more. Pour soup carefully into pumpkin tureen and bowls when ready to serve.

