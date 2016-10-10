Laurie Cabot’s Chicken Soup in Pumpkin Shells Recipe

“It’s magical.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 (1-quart sized) pumpkins
1 (3-quart sized) pumpkin
3 quarts|2 liters 839 ml chicken broth
2 cups|473 ml pureed pumpkin
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
2-4 celery stalks, finely chopped
2 large carrots
2 large onions, chopped
1 garlic clove
2 pinches dried tarragon
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Before preparing the soup, cut out four quart-sized pumpkins, and one large three-quart-sized pumpkin to use as bowls and soup tureen. Chill in refrigerator until soup is ready to be poured.
- Add all other ingredients except tarragon and salt to a large pot.
- Bring to a slow simmer and cook for 30 minutes, then add herbs and salt. Cook until the chicken is tender, 1 hour more.
- Pour soup carefully into pumpkin tureen and bowls when ready to serve.
