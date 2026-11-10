Lauryn Hill Fans Are Frustrated After She Showed up Two Hours Late to a Concert and Then Performed for Less Than One Hour

Lauryn Hill showed up two hours late to a concert, again. She then reportedly performed for less than one hour, and fans are livid about it.

Parade reports that the acclaimed R&B singer was doing a show with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 8, 2026. The pair were joining forces to celebrate three decades of the Fugees’ iconic album, The Score.

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The gig was advertised for 7:30 p.m. However, some attendees reported that the set didn’t start until around 9:37. The Hollywood Bowl has a 10:30 p.m. cutoff time, so that left only 53 minutes for the show. This did not sit right with some fans, who Parade quoted.

“I’m not understanding what’s so hard for her,” one person reportedly wrote on social media. “Same album for like 30 years and has yet to show up on time.” Someone else added, “I was there. To make your fans wait 2 hours for a 50-minute performance is utterly disrespectful.”

“I went, and it was definitely a two-hour wait,” a third person wrote in an Instagram post. They then joked, “DJ was tired as hell trying to fill the time.” To be fair, not every audience member was upset. “I was there, and it was a long wait, but the show was well worth it,” one person asserted. “They were both great with hit after hit.”

This is far from the first time Lauryn Hill has shown up late to a concert

Notably, Lauryn Hill is almost as infamous for showing up late to concerts as she is famous for her illustrious music career. It’s happened multiple times over the years, and even—sort of—happened last year at the 2025 Essence Festival.

However, in this specific situation, the event organizers took responsibility for Hill’s delayed performance time. “Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say. Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines,” Essence Fest organizers wrote in a statement.

“She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can,” they added. “The delay? Not hers. We will take that.”

“The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them,” the statement concluded. “All love and deep, profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy