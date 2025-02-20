LaVar Ball Had His Foot Amputated After a ‘Serious Medical Issue’

Controversial paternal figure LaVar Ball had his right foot amputated after suffering a “serious medical issue.”

TMZ was the first to report the news of Ball’s foot amputation. The details surrounding the procedure remain unknown, including what led to the hospital stay and the severity of the condition.

The 57-year-old father of NBA star sons Lamelo and Lonzo, who is always quick to get in front of a mic, has yet to comment on the procedure. Lamelo played a game on Wednesday night but remained silent on his father’s condition. The family will likely release a joint statement to reveal what’s going on with their patriarch.

TMZ did have a photo of Ball coming out in a wheelchair with his right leg heavily bandaged where his foot used to be. He’s also reportedly doing just fine.

Whatever the problem was, it marks a sad turn for Ball. We know that basketball is the lifeblood of his family, and the loss of his foot certainly alters how he’ll be playing moving forward.

While he never reached the pinnacle of the sport like his sons, Ball played college hoops at West Los Angeles College, Washington State, and Cal-State Los Angeles. His oldest son, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft while Lamelo was No. 3 in 2021. The latter has since become an All-Star in the league and continues to be one of the best young guards the NBA has to offer.

The development of Ball’s three children, which also includes LiAngelo (he briefly had an NBA career), was documented in the “Ball in the Family” reality series that aired for five seasons. That was where the world was first introduced to the antics of LaVar. From there, he was able to parlay that popularity into forming the Big Ballers Brand apparel company.