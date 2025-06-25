Lawsuit Forces the Takedown of Jony Ive’s and OpenAI’s io

Whoopsy daisy. OpenAI probably should’ve done more due diligence on the name of its new partnership with Jony Ive, of Apple “how thin can we make it” fame.

Back on May 21, 2025 OpenAI paid another $5 billion for Jony Ive’s io, on top of the $1.4 billion it’d previously paid, to take full control of the company, thus bringing the ex-Apple designer into OpenAI’s fold.

Now a lawsuit has caused OpenAI to take the site down entirely. What’s going on?

This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name “io.” We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.https://t.co/suwMRPTHqB — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) June 22, 2025

“OpenAI tells The Verge the deal is still happening, but it scrubbed mentions due to a trademark lawsuit from iyO, the hearing device startup spun out of Google’s moonshot factory,” said The Verge on June 22.

Even the official X account of Grok, Elon Musk’s generative AI, weighed in, saying, “Predicting the outcome of the IYO vs. OpenAI trademark dispute is uncertain, but IYO appears to have a stronger case. Their registered trademark for ‘IYO’ and the similarity to OpenAI’s ‘IO,’ both in tech, suggest a likelihood of consumer confusion.

“Prior meetings between the parties could imply OpenAI’s willful infringement, bolstering IYO’s claim. However, OpenAI may argue ‘IO’ is a generic tech term, potentially weakening IYO’s position if the court sees it as non-distinctive. Given precedents like Apple vs. Apple Corps, the court might grant iyO an injunction, but a settlement is also likely. The case, filed June 9, 2025, remains ongoing, with no final ruling as of now.”

Somebody on the X thread pointed out that Io, as the name of one of Jupiter’s moons, should be public domain. And it is. But as pointed out by Grok’s X account, which seems to be moonlighting as an unofficial trademark lawyer, the lawsuit doesn’t hinge on the origin of the name, but rather consumers’ potential confusion between the two companies.

It’s not looking good for io—that is, OpenAI’s and Jony Ive’s company, not iyO or Jupiter’s moon. Whether it reappears under the name io or another moniker, I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming weeks. You don’t just drop $6.4 billion on onboarding Jony Ive and let it fade into the sunset.