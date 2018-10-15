Lawyers Warn That Civil Forfeitures Could Spike in Canada Once Weed Is Legal

With legalization days away in Canada, defense lawyers are warning that once weed is legal, police could increase their use of civil forfeiture — a process to seize people’s property without charging them with crimes — to crack down on people who violate cannabis laws.

Currently, police in eight provinces can use civil forfeiture laws to take houses, vehicles, cash or any other property that authorities suspect may be associated in some way with illegal activity. For law enforcement, the burden of proof needed to seize property is much lower than that needed to charge someone with a crime, which can make civil forfeiture an appealing alternative to laying criminal charges.

Videos by VICE

Kyla Lee, a criminal defense lawyer in Vancouver, says that she expects to see an increase in the province’s use of civil forfeiture once cannabis becomes legal.

“Most people are expecting a decrease, but it will be an increase,” Lee said in a phone call with VICE News.

Read more on VICE News.