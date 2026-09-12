Layzie Bone Ends Messy, Confusing Beef With Fellow Members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

After a bizarre few weeks when Layzie Bone was seemingly left off their tour, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are back together again. During a homecoming concert in Ohio, the group finally reunited to perform a vast array of their greatest hits. The home state crowd got to hear classics like “1st of Tha Month”, “Notorious Thugs”, and “Tha Crossroads”. Check out Cleveland Magazine’s footage of the show below:

Currently, the group is on tour with the Wu-Tang Clan on the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. It’s slated to be the final tour for the New York legends. However, one missing part of the equation was Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. But why?

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In a series of videos on Instagram, Layzie admitted there was a bit of bad blood between him and the rest of the group. But after their induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he thought matters would be resolved.

“Like I said, all due respect, you know what I mean? I had some issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony earlier this year, true enough,” he shared. “You know, I wasn’t on some shows, and people who went to the shows earlier saw that I wasn’t there. But I thought after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, everything was all good.”

Layzie Bone Finally Fixes Issues With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Tour

Evidently, it was still a bit of a sore spot for the Cleveland MC, considering he was one of the founding members of the group. But ultimately, he explained that it wasn’t his call to no-show the tour with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

“It was another reason after another reason, which I’m going to let them answer. Let them tell me why they put me off the road because I didn’t put myself off the road. I assembled this group; I helped build this group for 35-plus years,” Layzie Bone continued. “I spent my whole life, over 35 years of my life, building something to have a classic moment like that. It was no call of mine for me not to be there. My bags been packed. I was told I wasn’t going.”

Krayzie Bone responded to Layzie Bone’s account, claiming that he was always good to join the rest of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. “So no, we didn’t just leave you out in the cold, bro. We told you what it was. And we told you we still had your money! Waiting for you,” Krayzie said in a deleted post. “You need to just bring your a** on tour, because it’s not that serious.”

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)