Watch LCD Soundsystem Cover Prince’s “Controversy” at Coachella

It’s safe to say that Prince’s death left everyone shocked, and confused. For a lot of musicians, the best way to work through emotions of his passing was to take part in honoring his music through covers, especially at this year’s Coachella. To show tribute to the great one, LCD Soundsystem decided to cover one of Prince’s biggest hits, “Controversy.” The track blends in perfectly with LCD’s own music, James Murphy and company getting to pull off some lovingly intricate falsettos. It stood as a grand celebration to Prince’s work and life, showing how deep his influence ran into the musical consciousness of musicians working with any genre.

Watch footage from the performance below, via Pitchfork.