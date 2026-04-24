LCD Soundsystem Just Announced a 2026 Summer Tour

LCD Soundsystem has announced a summer 2026 headlining North American run.

The stalwart indie act led by frontman James Murphy will hit the road for a stretch in August and September, following a previously announced run at Roadrunner in Boston and an appearance at Bottlerock in Napa, California. The newly announced dates kick off August 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia with a show at Freedom Mobile Arch.

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Subsequent stops include two nights in Troutdale, Oregon; two nights in Bonner, Montana; two nights at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado; and a three-nighter in New Haven, Connecticut, among others.

Victoryland will be in the support slot at all dates. Special guest Feist will be appearing at the Red Rocks dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

LCD Soundsystem 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to the newly-announced LCD Soundsystem tour dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, April 28 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, May 1 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find LCD Soundsystem tickets on StubHub. Want tickets to one of the previously announced shows or festivals? StubHub will be your best bet to find the tickets you want. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/02 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/23 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/24 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Freedom Mobile Arch *

08/08 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/12 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/13 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

09/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender *

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

* = w/ Victoryland

^ = w/ Feist & Victoryland