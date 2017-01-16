LCD Soundsystem Says New Album Will Be “Done Soon”

Brooklyn band LCD Soundsystem announced Friday that they were almost done with their new album. The group made the statement through their official Facebook page, telling a fan that they were “still working on it, but it’ll be done soon.” Vocalist and group founder James Murphy was likely the author behind the post, because it also said, “winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out.”

After breaking a five-year hiatus by releasing a seasonal track “Christmas Will Break Your Heart” in December 2015, the band announced that they would reunite for a performance at Coachella 2016. Soon thereafter, Murphy published an open letter on the group’s website telling fans that the group would release a new album that same year.

Videos by VICE

Although this did not end up happening, the band cancelled a leg of their world tour in August to focus on the follow-up LP to 2010’s This Is Happening.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

