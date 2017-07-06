LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out as Transgender

LCD Soundsystem member Gavin Russom came out as transgender today in an interview with Pitchfork. Speaking with writer Britt Julious (who is also a regular contributor to THUMP), she said she is keeping her name as is and using feminine pronouns.

During the interview, Russom shared how her transition was decades in the making, starting from her childhood in the 70s. She also revealed that, as a result of dressing gender-nonconforming or feminine in her early twenties, she on multiple occasions experienced violence, harassment, and assault. However, she also stated that she feels the world has since changed.

Videos by VICE

“I feel very blessed because the world that I operate in is relatively open-minded,” she said. “I mean, the electronic music world can be extremely bro-y and also close-minded and sometimes even worse than maybe a more traditional office job. However, at least where I’ve found myself, the people who are around me have been very supportive.”

On Friday, July 13, Russom will perform for the first time as a trans woman at Chicago venue Berlin for Femme’s Room, a monthly party celebrating LGBTQ culture. Russom shared that she had been booked for the show before organizers knew of her transition. “It felt like this amazing synchronicity,” she said, “one of those moments where the universe is tapping you on the shoulder, [saying], ‘It’s OK, it’s real.’”

Following her DJ set at Femme’s Room, Russom will perform with LCD Soundsystem during their headlining slot on July 14 at Pitchfork Music Festival, which also features performances from A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, the Avalanches, Nicolas Jaar, and more. The band also recently announced their forthcoming album, American Dream.