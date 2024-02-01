Small Kitchen? Le Creuset’s Tiny Cocotte Does Everything a Dutch Oven Can

Whenever I’m at my friend’s house for social gatherings—whether they’re dinner parties or less kitchen-centric hangs—my eyes always gravitate toward her bright orange Le Creuset Dutch oven, which I consider to be the Rolls Royce of cookware. Part of my fixation comes from the fact that, since the 1920s, the brand has been forging undeniably beautiful, handcrafted objects in that eye-catching, signature color that only gets richer with age. In fact, the brand’s designs are so iconic that they’re showcased in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. They were rumored to be Julia Child’s favorite cooking pots, and they’ve found a new legion of fans recently on TikTok.

I’m also jealous of my friend, because, in my mind, owning a piece of Le Creuset cookware signifies adulthood, sophistication, and a certain level of financial stability. It’s the kind of thing with a triple-digit price tag that people put on wedding registries, which made me think it might be a while before I had one of my own. But as it turns out, there was a flame at the end of my Le Creuset tunnel vision. I was able to fulfill my Le Creuset Dutch oven dreams without sacrificing major bucks, by forgoing the bigger, more expensive pieces (for now) and acquiring the Traditional Heart Cocotte.

This heart-shaped cast iron pot is one of the more affordable options from Le Creuset’s line, but it’s quickly become a staple of my kitchen. Here’s how it works, and how it performed for me.

What is a “cocotte,” anyway?

Have you always wanted a Le Creuset Dutch oven, but the cost makes you squirm? A cocotte is the next best thing. It’s a smaller (but still enameled cast iron) pot that does everything a Dutch oven can do; the only significant difference is the size. It’s perfect if you live alone and/or mainly cook single-serve meals for yourself. Depending on the size, a Dutch oven can hold up to 13 quarts, while this cocotte can hold just two quarts—but let’s be real, we’re not all cooking for a family of five or a bunch of hungry freeloaders friends when hosting a dinner party. It prepares about three servings of most dishes, which is all a person who lives solo needs to get through most of a work week of dinners.

It’s made from that famed enameled cast iron for even heat distribution and enduring retention, meaning it slays your cooking adventures with flying colors, whether you’re making macaroni and cheese, a stew, or braised short ribs. Like Le Creuset’s other offerings, it’s oven and cooktop safe up to 500 degrees, and is even dishwasher-safe. (Let’s face it—who on Earth enjoys washing dishes?) Other features include stain-, chip-, and crack-resistance, an included tightly fitted lid for even steam circulation, a non-stick interior, and side handles for easy lifting.

Yes, the one I bought is heart-shaped, and yes, that would mean this would make a great Valentine’s Day gift. Not a fan of hearts? No sweat—there’s also the handsome Eiffel Tower Collection Signature Cocotte and charming Apple Cocotte.

Let’s move on to how it performed when I used it to make an array of tasty dishes.

First impressions

I’ve heard nothing but supreme remarks about Le Creuset cookware and its god-tier quality, and it turns out those reviews were justified. I fell in love with my cocotte as soon as I unboxed it. This is some seriously sturdy and good-looking cookware. For my NYC apartment, I appreciate that it’s not too big, not too small— the perfect way to elevate your kitchen game when you don’t have much space to work with.

Cooking in a cocotte

Let’s get started: Place your ingredients in the sturdy dish, fire up the oven or stove, place the lid on top, and let the heat distribution work its magic. I found that I never had to use oil or butter to prevent my food from sticking, which is a huge plus. Thanks to its impeccable heat retention, I’ve found that I can take a “low and slow” approach to many dishes (using lower heat settings, but cooking the dish for longer) for an extra-flavorful outcome that has a more set-it-and-forget-it process. And, yes, the lid (with the iconic Le Creuset knob) is oven-safe!

I’d like to take a second to talk about how one of my *chef’s kiss* creations performed—baked gochujang meatballs. Le Creuset recommends using its cocottes for making pasta, no-knead bread, cinnamon rolls, fondue, soups, and mashed potatoes. For the sake of journalism, I wanted to see how well it could also handle cooking meat dishes.

I didn’t have to flip these spicy little balls once, and as you can see, there’s not a burn mark in sight! Korean cooking in French cookware? Who doesn’t love some Asian fusion? Each bite of my dinner was juicy and flavorful. I may or may not have eaten almost all three servings in one sitting—whoops. Once I was done basking in all the flavors, it was time to clean up, which was effortless. All it took was a couple of rinses in the sink and one wipe with a sponge to get the excess gunk off. This may well be the ultimate cookware for lazy people who still want to enjoy high-quality home-cooked meals.

TL;DR: I can gladly say I finally got my Le Creuset fix through a more affordable piece of cookware that’s been hiding in plain sight all this time. Every time I walk into my kitchen I’m greeted by a piece of art sitting on my stove. Dutch oven who? I’ve got a hot date with my Traditional Heart Cocotte tonight.

Purchase the Traditional Heart Cocotte on Le Creuset’s website.

