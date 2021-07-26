There’s a Mega Sale on Le Creuset Stuff Right Now and We Want Everything

Alright, so we try not to lose our minds over name brands, but sometimes, the hype is real—and such is the case with Le Creuset, which makes some of the most timeless, well-designed, functional cookware out there (and has been for 96 years), not to mention that it comes in a pleasing rainbow of colors. Well, this week, Sur La Table—which always has sensational sales—has some nutso deals going on Le Creuset stuff. We’re talking the classics (the Sauteuse, the stockpot, the Petite Cocotte), but also some other surprises.

For instance, if you’re into weird, limited-edition crossover collectibles, these delightfully random MLB-themed Dutch ovens just might take the cake (there are also Red Sox and Cubs versions, and they’re all on sale), and they’re more than $100 off their original price:

Check out these sweet dealz and many more (including on fancy Miyabi knives, a Staub Cocotte that looks like a tomato, and a 13-piece Greenpan cookware set at nearly $600 off) over at Sur La Table.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.