Help, We’re Obsessed With This Bloody Mary Candle

Didn’t know there was a National Vodka Day? Well, now you do—it’s October 4 (today, bud!), the day after Mean Girls Day, which also happens to be National Taco Day, National Golf Lover’s Day, Pumpkin Seed Day, Cinnamon Bun Day, Walk to School Day, AND National Coffee With a Cop Day (WTF?). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by all of that information at once, it’s OK—us too. We’re here to tell you that we’re celebrating National Vodka Day with a wacky and exciting cocktail…candle. That’s right, the heavens have opened up and bestowed upon us a glorious Bloody Mary candle courtesy of the scent-freaks at Le Monde Gourmand.

Its government name is the Vodka Tomate Candle, and it not only evokes the smell and joy of a really well-made Bloody, but its lovely glass receptacle can also be upcycled into a chic cocktail glass. All the more reason to justify buying multiple of these bad boys (or one of the brand’s other cocktail-inspired candles) for a full set of whimsical glassware. Le Monde Gourmand will even give you a discount on a bundle, so it’s a win/win and also the best virgin Bloody Mary we’ve ever had the joy of lighting up in our homes. With top notes of garden basil and pink salt, mid notes of citrus zest, lush greens, and green pepper accord and an earthy base of tomato leaf, it’s the perfect candle for those of us who shy away from anything too sweet or floral.

Lastly, the packaging comes with a recipe for the perfect Bloody Mary (with or without vodka) and each eight-ounce glass is food grade, plus microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

While we’re at it, we’re popping a Margarita Mangue candle—scented like a zesty mango margarita—in our carts in honor of National Taco Day, and matching all our home fragrances to our favorite alcoholic beverages.

Cheers to the first hangover-proof Bloody Mary.

The Vodka Tomate candle is available at Le Monde Gourmand.

