Le Wand’s Die Cast Vibrator Is the MagLite of Sex Toys, and It’s 40% off for Black Friday

I’m a simple girl—give me a wand vibrator, I’m going to have myself a good time. I’ve tested every kind of sex toy you could possibly imagine. Motorized silicone strokers, robotic blowjob machines, suction toys, glass butt plugs, metal butt plugs, vibrating metal butt plugs—you name it, I’ve used it or used it on someone.

But you know what I always come right on back to? The good old wand vibrator. But not just any wand vibrator. I have a few favorites, and one of them is the Le Wand Die Cast wand vibrator. It’s not on sale very often, so when I saw that it was getting a 40% discount for Black Friday I hopped right on it.

Among the many virtues of the Le Wand is its enormous heft. It’s clad in stainless steel, and feels very heavy in the hand, seriously it’s like fucking a MagLite, but in a good way. The weight makes it really nice to rest against your body (or a partner’s) during use, and it also confers a real sense of durability (something you don’t always get out of sex toys).

Another thing it has that many other wand vibes don’t is a truly magnificent (high) dynamic range. Yes, I just used HDR to describe a vibrator, but it’s probably the best way to describe the experience of using it. On the lower end of the intensity settings, the Le Wand is gentle, thrumming, teasing. But at its peak intensity it’s strong enough to get you off through your pants or vibrate your vulva or phallus right off your body. There’s a big expansive range of intensities in between its lowest and highest intensities. (Congrats, I just taught you what HDR is for TVs and speakers, too.)

The other design element that I really appreciate in the Le Wand is the texture and firmness of the vibrator’s head. It’s broad, like most wand vibes, and it’s coated in a silk-soft silicone that’s thick enough to give it some squish, a little give, but not very much.

It’s a dense silicone, and that’s good for letting the vibrations propagate evenly throughout the head. Because the thick, dense silicone is so vibration-conductive the pressure you put on the wand as you press it against your body or a partner’s body, can greatly vary the sensations you’re providing. It’s a bedroom staple for me, and if I’m heading to a new partner’s place for the first time it’s always in my strap bag, she’s a crowd pleaser just like me.