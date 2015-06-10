Le Youth’s Splash House Session Is a 90s Pop Fantasy

You don’t need Buzzfeed listicles to tell you what was awesome about the 90s: bubblegum pop. No one knows this better than Le Youth (Wes James), an LA-via-Ohio producer and DJ who thrives at laying R&B diva vocals over peppy blog house beats. This sound is best exemplified by his Cassie-sampling hit “C O O L,” which got so big on SoundCloud that Ultra Records eventually snatched it. It’s also the guiding ethos behind James’ deliciously nostalgic mix of 90s pop, which starts with Mariah’s “Touch My Body,” wriggles into Ashanti’s “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” and only gets better from there.

In addition to launching his own record label this summer and working in the studio with MNEK and Shift K3Y, James will play at this summer’s Splash House—a two-weekend pool party stretching over multiple hotels in Palm Springs. Peep the rest of the lineup, and don’t worry—we’re covering your tickets.

Videos by VICE

Tracklist:

Mariah Carey – Touch My Body

Ashanti – Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)

Destiny’s Child – Bug-a-boo (Sable Blanc Remix)

Mario – Let Me Love You (Sllash Remix)

Will Smith – Miami

Coleco – Rock The Boat

Nate Dogg – Gangsta Walk (Thee Cool Cats Loc Mix)

Le Youth – Memories

Le Youth – R E A L

Soul II Soul – Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)

Vanguard – Everytime

Le Youth – T O U C H (Flaxo Remix)