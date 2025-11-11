League of Legends 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

A new leak claims that League of Legends 2 exists and reveals when Riot Games is reportedly planning to release it. The rumor also claims that the popular MOBA is expected to get a major overhaul to its engine. But is LoL really getting a sequel?

Screenshot: Riot Games

A leak making the rounds on Weibo claims that League of Legends 2 release date is set for 2026. The rumor first surfaced on the Chinese social media app when LoL pro Park reportedly posted about the much-anticipated sequel. In a translation of the Weibo message, the leak reports that League of Legends 2 will make major technical changes to the team-based multiplayer.

“According to a deleted post by Park, League of Legends 2 could come out as early as 2H 2026. While the gameplay is the same, it’s expected that LoL 2 will have a complete technical redesign and upgrade, including potentially a new engine.”

The leak also alleges that the MOBA will bring substantial balance changes to many League of Legends champions and gameplay mechanics.

Screenshot: X @igenico

“A large-scale rebalance and improvements to champion abilities are also expected in order to improve the fluidity and balance of the game.”

Of course, we should take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. For starters, translations aren’t always accurate. But the original Weibo post has now been deleted. This could mean it was a leak that wasn’t intended to be posted. On the other hand, it could have also been removed because people were taking it out of context.

League of Legends Players Worry About Skins Carrying Over

Screenshot: Riot Games

Assuming League of Legends 2 is real and is actually coming out in 2026, one of the biggest concerns fans have is skins. More specifically, many players reacted to the sequel rumor with worry over whether their LoL skins would carry over to the new game. Given that players have spent millions of dollars on Champions and cosmetics since the MOBA launched in 2009, this is a valid concern.

“So do we get to keep our champs and skins?” a user on the LeagueofLegends subreddit asked in reaction to the leak. Another user exclaimed, “It would be insane if they made people buy all of their skins again. Some players have literally spent more than $10,000 on their accounts. The number of people quitting the game would be enormous.”

League of Legends Sequel Might Be a Massive Engine Upgrade Instead

Screenshot: Riot Games

So is League of Legends 2 real? Is it actually getting a sequel? Riot Games has not yet made any official statements about a new game in the MOBA series. However, there are certainly enough rumors and rumblings behind the scenes that it’s likely something is coming. Some LoL insiders believe it’s more likely that it will be an upgrade to the MOBA’s engine and game client.

Personally, this would make the most sense to me. Given the disaster that was Overwatch 2, there doesn’t really need to be a LoL 2. With games like Fortnite and League of Legends being live-service, they can just be updated. An update to the game’s engine would also make it easier to carry over skins and characters.

Screenshot: Riot Games

As I said above, I would still take this latest rumor about LoL 2 with a hefty grain of salt. However, it does appear that a lot of people are talking about a potential update of sorts in 2026. And if that rumor ends up being true, then League of Legends is getting an update so big that it might as well be a sequel.