League Two Player Gets Well-Deserved Six-Match Ban For Pushing Ball Boy

Ball boys gotta work, man. Their job is to get the ball and give it back to the game. It is a simple, yet noble position. But for some primadonna player in the fourth tier, however, that ball boy is just an obstacle, a piece of trash. So it was for Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly in their match at Plymouth Argyle.

Little Jake McLean—a logical, kind boy of 17—was simply walking over to pick up the out-of-play ball behind the goal and distribute it to the players like he’s supposed to (it’s not like he’s in it for your celebrity, Liam), when Kelly gave him a full-on shove and took the ball himself. Again, Kelly is the captain here.

Anyway, the Plymouth Herald talked to young McLean and took down his impressions of the situation:

“I didn’t feel as if I was going slow or having any impact on the game…. it’s really when I was knocked to ground that I properly knew he was there and after the ball.

“For that to happen I just feel as if I didn’t have any respect from the player for doing my job.” McLean later added, “What’s disappointed me even more is after the game he didn’t even try and find me to apologize or anything.”

Well, the FA took notice and issued a six-game ban for Kelly—double the typical three-game ban for violence—because they spotted the grave injustice. Kelly was out there perpetuating oppressive power dynamics on the field. The ball boy uprising is nigh, Kelly, and you will be spared no pitchforks.



