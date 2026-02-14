Leak: All the Games Ubisoft Cancelled During Its Restructuring Revealed

Ubisoft announced that a handful of projects were cancelled during its massive 2026 restructuring, but at the time the only specific title mentioned was the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. A new leak seems to have confirmed all of the other projects that were stopped, as well.

Every Game Cancelled During Ubisoft’s Restructuring

Ubisoft sent shockwaves through the industry in January 2026 when the company announced a major restructuring that would lead to layoffs and at least six cancelled projects, including the Sands of Time Remake. Right up until the announcement, many fans had been eagerly awaiting news on a Sands of Time Remake release window and theorizing about a potential shadow drop.

The original statements shared by Ubisoft explained that the Sands of Time Remake and five other projects were no longer moving forward after the restructuring. No additional details about the other five games were shared by Ubisoft, but a new leak seems to provide some additional insight about what else was in the works before the big change.

According to Insider Gaming’s sources, the following titles were all cancelled as part of the company’s structural and strategic changes:

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – Canceled after being first announced in 2020.

Project Ether – In development since 2019, which was canceled, but has morphed, in a way, into a newer project. Believed to have been in development at Ubisoft Halifax.

Project Pathfinder – Known previously as Project U

Project Crest – A World War 2 extraction shooter

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion – Stopping support

Assassin’s Creed Singularity – A new mobile Assassin’s Creed game

What These Changes Say About Ubisoft’s Future

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Although Assassin’s Creed remains one of the core pillars of Ubisoft’s strategy, it’s not too surprising to see two spin-off, mobile games on the list here. As the company looks to mitigate risk and spending, focusing on the core, mainline releases in the popular series seems to have become the focus.

It is interesting to see that an extraction shooter project was cancelled, despite how popular the genre is becoming thanks to ARC Raiders success. It’s unclear based on what we know so far if the project wasn’t coming together as hoped or if Ubisoft realized it would not be able to break into that space with ARC Raiders holding on to so many gamers.

The report from Insider Gaming also suggested that the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake has been pushed out of the current fiscal year and is now aiming for an April 2026 reveal. There are no additional details or insights about how soon that game will release after its reveal.

At this time, Ubisoft has not confirmed any of the details about which projects were cancelled, aside from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.