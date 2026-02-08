Leak: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake Will Not Appear At Rumored February State of Play

Rumors suggest that a PlayStation State of Play is going to be announced early this coming week, but a reliable leaker feels confident the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake is not going to make an appearance.

Rumored February 12 Playstation State of Play Details

Screenshot: PlayStation

Although there are currently no scheduled PlayStation State of Play events for this month, rumors have been swirling that one will be announced within 24-48 hours. The rumors, from leaker NateDrake, claim that there will be a PlayStation State of Play in February and that it will likely take place on February 12.

The original leak from NateDrake does not indicate what games will be covered at the event, if it does actually take place.

Black Flag Remake Announcement Leak

Discussion and speculation about the upcoming State of Play have led some gamers to wonder if this event could finally bring the confirmation of the long-rumored Black Flag remake. Gamers discussing this topic in a thread on ResetEra sparked a response from reliable leaker, Shinobi, who chimed in on the topic of a Black Flag reveal.

In the ResetEra thread, Shinobi responded to a post that was questioning why Ubisoft is holding back Black Flag’s reveal at this point, “Wouldn’t say they’re ‘holding it back’. There’s a reveal and release set, it’s just not time yet. Not too far off.”

Shinobi’s comment suggests that the game does exist and that it’s reveal and release schedule are already internally set. This would make sense if Ubisoft wants to make the announcement part of one of its own events, rather than tie it to a PlayStation event.

Only a few weeks have passed since Ubisoft announced the latest round of restructurings and confirmed that a handful of projects, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, had been cancelled. Due to those stories, it could also make sense that Ubisoft wants to wait a bit before shifting to this reveal.

Although it does sound like the Black Flag remake seems to have survived that latest round of cancellations, it has been very unclear exactly if and when the project will see the light of day. Ubisoft seems to have subtly confirmed the rumors of its existence by interacting with some leaked photos of the game’s merchandise on social media. The leaked images featured a high-end statuette of Edward Kenway with a redesigned hidden blade.

The rumored Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake has not been officially revealed and does not have a release window at this time.