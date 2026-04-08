Leak: Big Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Reveal Coming Next Week

After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, it sounds like Ubisoft may finally be ready to officially unveil the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake in just another week or so.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

For quite a while now, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. There have been numerous leaks about the game, including a collectible statue featuring the protagonist. That said, after all the layoffs and cancellations at Ubisoft earlier this year, some fans may have been wondering whether this title was in trouble, as well.

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Those fears were mostly quelled last month, when Ubisoft released an update on the roadmap for the Assassin’s Creed franchise (including more details about Codename Hexe). Although the blog post didn’t go into any real details, it did all but confirm Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced by sharing some new key art and a cryptic message:

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: “Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.” Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.”

According to BlackGate, a recurring leaker on the ResetEra forums, Ubisoft plans to fully reveal and announce the game on April 16, 2026.

In reference to a thread about the Black Flag Resynced PEGI rating, BlackGate jumped in to share some insider knowledge: “Announcements planned to go live on the 16th and there is also an event taking place later this month. Release not that far away.”

Fans should definitely take this leak with a grain of salt. BlackGate did not share any sources and Ubisoft has yet to confirm the date or reveal any planned broadcasts for April 16. When the announcement does finally arrive, it will be very interesting to see what Ubisoft is bringing to the table and how different this version is from the original.

Some fans might be happy with just a graphical update, but others are hoping for some quality of life improvements, like seamless boarding of enemy ships and reduced load screens. Whether this is just a facelift or a full, Resident Evil 2 style remake, will likely make a big difference in how likely fans are to revisit the the 2013 title’s story.

Be sure to check back next week to see what sort of official announcements arrive regarding the release of the Black Flag remake.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has not been fully revealed by Ubisoft yet and does not have a release date or a release window at this time.