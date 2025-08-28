New Leak Claims PS6 Will Have Major Nintendo Switch 2 Feature

A new PlayStation 6 leak claims that Sony’s next console will be borrowing a major feature from Nintendo. According to an insider, the PS6 handheld will use one of Switch 2’s best portable features.

PS6 Handheld Console Will Have Docked Mode Like Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo, PlayStation

When the Nintendo Switch originally launched in 2017, one of its best features was its ability to be docked to your TV. With a single button press, players could instantly connect to a bigger screen and get better gaming performance.

Videos by VICE

However, according to a new leak from Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PS6 handheld will also feature a docked mode that lets players connect it to their TV for boosted power.

The latest update was revealed in an August 27 video posted by the gaming insider on YouTube. Moore’s Law Is Dead revealed that the PS6 handheld will run at a higher GHz when docked.

“The PS6 handheld will be 16CU RDNA 5 iGPU clocked at: 1.20 GHz in handheld mode, and 1.65 GHz in docked mode.” The insider also speculated that while the new Sony portable console could ship with a 1080p 60Hz screen, it will run “like a PS5 or better” when docked.

Now you might be thinking, PlayStation 6 is years away from launch, so how credible is this rumor?

Screenshot: Reddit

Well, Moore’s Law Is Dead has a long track record of accurately leaking console hardware. So he’s not only credible, but one of the “go-to” sources when it comes to this space. All this to say, this is likely accurate.

Of course, it’s always good to take any leak with a grain of salt. Still, this is the same source that leaked the PS6 specs and release date earlier this month. Most of these leaks are reportedly based on actual AMD documents sent to Sony, so they do have steam to them.

PlayStation 6 Will Have an Xbox Series S Model?

Play video

As reported months ago, Sony is going to launch PlayStation 6 with a home console and a PS6 handheld device. However, Moore’s Law Is Dead has also revealed that Sony might be looking at releasing a third SKU. According to the tech insider, there is a PS6S console potentially in the works.

Like the Xbox Series S, the third SKU will have lower specs and a much cheaper price. “PS6S will use the CANIS chip and RAM, but will be a reduced-price console.” However, the tech enthusiast didn’t go into any further details. So it’s unclear whether this PS6S will be available at launch as well, or if it will just be another device that Sony eventually plans to release.

Screenshot: PlayStation, Microsoft

Various leaks claim that the PS6 handheld will launch sometime in 2028. Interestingly, they also claim the next-gen Sony console won’t be a massive leap spec-wise from the PS5. Sony is instead focusing on the device being “affordable” and having “lower power consumption.”

With the recent PS5 price increases, the new strategy for PS6 makes a lot more sense now. However, it appears that Sony is also giving players multiple options for how they want to experience the PlayStation 6 when it eventually releases.