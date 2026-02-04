Leak: Diablo 4 Lord of Hatred’s Second New Class Found in Datamine

Blizzard has only officially revealed one of Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred’s two new classes so far, but new datamined files may have just revealed who else will be joining the Paladin in the expansion content.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred Confirmed Details

Diablo 4 may have launched all the way back in the summer of 2023, but the Blizzard game is still going strong. The latest major expansion, Lord of Hatred, was announced at The Game Awards 2025 and promised to bring two new classes to the action-RPG.

The trailer fully revealed the Paladin class and offered a first look at how the hero would play in the latest iteration of the Diablo series. In addition to the epic cinematic trailer reveal, Blizzard has since provided a lot of in-depth details about the Paladin’s abilities and features.

The second class was left a mystery and Blizzard is likely planning to officially reveal it sometime in the coming weeks as the April 2026 release date gets closer. Unfortunately, it seems like that rollout plan may have been spoiled due to some big reveals found by a dataminer.

Diablo 4: Lord of HAtred Leaked Warlock Class

A keen-eyed dataminer was digging through 2.6 PTR files and found a series of assets that seem to confirm the Warlock will be the second Lord of Hatred playable class.

Initially, the dataminer first found only the art. The artwork confirms the suspected light and dark contrast between the two new classes, but there was still some mystery about what that second class was going to be. Warlock was a popular guess, but some fans also wondered if it might be a new take on the Blood Knight.

The picture became more clear today when the same dataminer returned to Reddit with another file name: “2DUI_Expansion2_Info_Page_01_WarlockUpdate_0”

If the dataminer’s assets turn out to be real, then it definitely seems like the Lord of Hatred pair of classes will be the Paladin and the Warlock. It will be interesting to see if an official confirmation comes from Blizzard any time soon, now that these rumors and leaks are making the rounds.

Whenever the official announcement does arrive, it will be very interesting to see what sort of Pact magic the new iteration of the Warlock is using and what sort of opportunities it opens up for new ways to explore Diablo 4’s adventures.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred releases on April 28, 2026 on PC and consoles.