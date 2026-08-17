Leak Offers More Evidence of Blizzard Hit Coming to Switch 2 in September

A new leak from a reliable source claims to confirm two earlier rumors about a 2023 Blizzard game finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

Leak: Diablo IV Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 September 15

Screenshot: Blizzard

Diablo IV released three years ago at this point, but Nintendo gamers have still been waiting to get in on the action. The title is already available on PC and in the PlayStation and Xbox ecosystems, but some new leaks and rumors suggest that it will finally be arriving on a Nintendo device as well in just a month.

Videos by VICE

The new information comes from DealLabs, who are claim to have information to confirm that the Age of Hatred Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and will include the base game as well as the major expansions Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred.

According to the intel from DealLabs:

“As promised, we’re back with new details on the release of Diablo IV on Switch 2. It will indeed be the Age of Hatred Collection , available in both physical and digital editions for €69.99 / $69.99 / £62.99. As a reminder, this collection includes the base game as well as the major expansions Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred.”

The leak went on to dive into details surrounding the release date, as well:

“As for the release date, it’s finally set for September 15, 2026. The official announcement date remains unknown, but it could well coincide with the opening of pre-orders , scheduled for September 12, 2026, according to our latest information. This date is significant, as it corresponds to the opening of BlizzCon 2026, which will be held from September 12 to 13, 2026.”

Readers should keep in mind that this information is still unofficial and Blizzard and Nintendo have not actually confirmed any details about this release at this point. If the leak does end up being accurate, it does seem likely that the new version of the game would be announced at next month’s BlizzCon event and released very shortly afterwards.

With BlizzCon just around the corner, it will be very exciting to see what else Blizzard has been working on behind closed doors. World of Warcraft Classic fans are still hoping to learn more about the mysterious Camelot. Additionally, there’s always the hope that Blizzard might suprise fans with a brand-new game reveal, rather than just new content and expansions for its many existing live service games.

Be sure to check back soon for more and Blizzard news and updates.

Diablo IV is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. The Nintendo Switch 22 version has not been officially announced at this point.