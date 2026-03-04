Leak: Resident Evil 1 Remake May Already Be in Early Development

Resident Evil Requiem is perhaps the biggest game of 2026 so far and, according to the latest leaks, Capcom plans to capitalize on the hype with more new installments and remakes over the next couple of years.

Resident Evil 1 Remake Rumor

(2/3) Mansion, everyone knows that. Likewise, I'm aware that more recently full production on a RE:1 Remake has gone underway (though years out time of writing).



So image if you will if RE9 had this Mansion section. Then you do a RE1 Mansion inspired section again in CVR next — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2026

It’s no secret that the Resident Evil remake line has been incredibly successful for Capcom. The RE Engine and the modern takes on the classic installments in the franchise have sold well and been critically well-received, so it makes sense that the developer would want to continue that trend as long as there is more source material to mine.

Although there are already rumors swirling about what the next Resident Evil remake will be (with most sources pointing to Code Veronica), a new leak suggests that the company is looking even further into the future and also beginning to spin up development work on a fresh take on the original Resident Evil.

The leak comes from Dusk Golem, who has a pretty decent track record when it comes to Resident Evil intel. Many fans had assumed that a remake of the original was off the table, or very far down the list, since the game already received an HD Remake. That said, the original title released all the way back in 1996 and even the HD Remake is 24 years old at this point. Revisiting the original mansion adventure in the modern RE engine definitely seems like something that many fans would have an appetite for.

The information from Dusk Golem suggests that work is just getting started and that the project is still years away.

Every Rumored Resident Evil Remake and New Installment

If Dusk Golem’s sources are accurate, then it’s pretty easy to see how a Resident Evil 1 Remake could fit into the ambitious annual release schedule that Capcom is rumored to be aiming for.

Pulling together all the different rumors from various leakers, this could be the current roadmap for the next few years of Resident Evil games:

Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake (2027)

Resident Evil 0 remake (2028)

Resident Evil 10 (2029)

Resident Evil 1 remake (no date yet, but 2031 would align nicely with the 35th anniversary of the original release)

It’s worth reiterating that none of those projects have been officially announced yet. It’s clear that Capcom is very happy with the popularity surrounding the Resident Evil franchise at the moment, so it will be very interesting to see how aggressively the company pursues these titles and if something close to an annual release cadence ends up being too ambitious.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox consoles. A new remake of Resident Evil 1 has not been announced or confirmed at this time.