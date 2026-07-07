Leaked Far Cry 7 Details Have Some Fans Worried

Ubisoft hasn’t officially revealed the next installment in the Far Cry series quite yet, but the latest leaks from an industry insider reveal some interesting features that could take the franchise in a very different direction.

Far Cry 7 Could Feature an Extraction Survival Loop and Weapon Durability

Ubisoft has confirmed that there are Far Cry projects in the works, but there hasn’t been an actual reveal of Far Cry 7 yet. Despite that, rumors and leaks have been circulating since late 2025 suggesting that the next installment will take place in Alaska and is currently being developed in the Snowdrop Engine.

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Some of the more controversial leaks have suggested that the upcoming game will have more of a PvP focus than previous Far Cry games and that there will be an extraction mode featuring dangerous wildlife.

The latest batch of leaked details come from Ubisoft leaker Rogue I Tx. As usual, there are no sources provided, so fans should take all of this with a grain of salt. That said, the account had the following new information to share about Far Cry 7 this week:

High-stakes PvEvP scavenge and extract survival loop

Sons of Truth

Still Includes the Time limit as shared a while ago up to 72 hours since i last checked

Rescue up to 6 Family Members

Safehouse

Weapon Durability

Grizzly Bears, wolves, Foxes, Deer

The account also quickly clarified that “yes it does have a campaign but also a PVE.”

The most vocal users on Reddit and Twitter to reply did not seem to have a very positive reaction to this list of features. One user on Reddit pointed out that it, “Looks like a list of features you’d draw out at the beginning of development of things not to do.”

Obviously this is all fully unconfirmed and the community will need to see what Ubisoft actually delivers and how they implement the game’s list of key features before passing judgement. The Far Cry series has a strong following and usually performs quite well critically and commercially.

If Far Cry 7 really does take some big swings and attempt to shift the series into the PvPvE/Extraction genre, it will be very interesting to see how well the game is received. The genre is not an easy one to break into and it’s already a crowded marketplace with games like ARC Raiders, Escape from Tarkov, and Marathon eating up a large part of the potential playerbase.

Be sure to check back soon for more Far Cry news and updates.

Far Cry 7 has not been officially confirmed yet and does not have an estimated release window.