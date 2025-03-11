Tech companies really want you to get excited about AI. Between Nvidia’s push for their AI-powered ACE technology to Xbox’s environment-generating Muse, every executive seems to want a piece of that pie. Today’s most recent example comes from Sony. An internal video sent to The Verge demonstrates a soulless Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West holding a conversation with Sony software engineering director Sharwin Raghoebardajal.

As originally reported by The Verge, the video comes from an anonymous source but has since been taken down by copyright enforcement company Muso, who lists Sony Interactive Entertainment as a client. In the video, Raghoebardajal speaks to Aloy, who then answers with AI-generated responses and facial movements. The demo doesn’t appear to be using Ashly Burch’s likeness, who voices Aloy in the Horizon series, but rather a synthesized voice.

“The technology demo uses OpenAI’s whisper for speech-to-text, and both GPT-4 and Llama 3 for conversations and decision making. Sony’s has its own internal Emotional Voice Synthesis (EVS) system that it uses for speech generation, according to Raghoebardajal. And audio to face animation is powered by Sony’s own Mockingbird technology,” writes Tom Warren of The Verge.

Hey, let’s scrap this, Sony! Crazy idea, I know, but in an industry where thousands of creatives lose their jobs every year? I think I’d much rather make space for humans to create the media we digest. Rather than, you know, machines desperately grasping for what they think sounds like genuine human conversation. Or the uncanny facial movements that lack the subtle nuances of any meaningful interaction. Sony, please stop. Unless, of course, you find something like this Mecha Break dialogue compelling:

“This is just the beginning of AI!” Yeah, yeah, I get it. “It’s gonna get so much better in a few years!” I don’t care. No one cares. I’m sorry, but the novelty of speaking to an NPC so it can spout out some open-ended nonsense, or worse, some half-hearted attempt at generating dynamic content, sounds awfully boring. Remember those chatbots in the early 2000s and how they were cool for, like, one minute? Me too.

There’s something hilariously tragic about Sony using an AI tech demo of Aloy from the Horizon games as the feature, too. You know, the games about humanity rebuilding itself after overzealous tech corporations destroy all of civilization in the pursuit of greed and power? Man, it’s truly thick enough to cut with a knife.