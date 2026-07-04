Leaked Skin May Have Confirmed Next Marvel Rivals Character

Marvel Rivals Season 9 is less than a week away and NetEase still hasn’t revealed the exact details about what content will be dropping when it arrives. That said, a new leaked skin suggests that one of the popular theories about another X-Men addition could be true.

Leaked Jubilee Alternative Skin Hints At Upcoming Character Drop

Marvel Rivals Jubilee Shop Skin pic.twitter.com/tPtdX3KtnH — MultiverSusie (@multiversusie) July 3, 2026

Season 8 of Marvel Rivals has been a popular one thanks to its additions of Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops. Cyclops’ addition helped the X-Men have more representation on the roster than ever, but the latest leak confirms another Mutant is on the way.

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The latest leak from industry insider MultiverSusie offers an early look at an upcoming item shop skin. From what we can tell, this skin appears to be a dark version of Jubilee. This wouldn’t be Jubilee’s main skin and is likely some sort of vampiric or Apocalypse-corrupted themed alternative costume.

MultiverSusie has been a reliable leaker in the past, but fans should also keep in mind that Jubilee has not been officially confirmed by NetEase at this time. Usually the new season details arrive just a few days before the start date, so fans can expect the usual developer-narrated video to arrive and introduce Season 9 sometime early next week.

The timing of Season 9 arriving so close to the release of X-Men 97 season 2 would be pretty great synergy for Marvel Rivals. Jubilee has been an important character so far this season and it’s possible the popularity of the mature cartoon could help draw in some new players.

It’s also worth noting that MultiverSusie goes on to claim that Jubilee is a Strategist. This would give players another healer or support option to help shake up the current metagame.

If Jubilee is coming in Season 9, it will be very interesting to see if she is the first character to arrive or the one that will be added mid-season. Either way, the addition of a new support would definitely shake things up.

Who Is The Other Season 9 Character?

Screenshot: NetEase Games

As for the other character arriving during Season 9, there hasn’t been an official confirmation, but the latest rumors suggest that The Hood will also be arriving.

The Hood is an interesting street level Marvel villain that offers a look at what would happen if a young man (very similar to Peter Parker) received powers, but did not have a “With great power comes great responsibility” guiding principle. In terms of just gameplay, The Hood’s powerset definitely seems like it is well-suited to the Duelist class.

Be sure to check back soon for final confirmation of the Season 9 details and other Marvel Rivals news and updates.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.