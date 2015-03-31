LEAKED: Stormzy, aged 8, Rapping on Camera for the First Time

We don’t pick up the phone to just anyone at Noisey, but when Stormzy’s mum gives us a call, we know to answer after one ring. Like all good mothers, she was just calling to embarrass her son, and wanted to leak this footage to us from 2001 of an 8-year-old Stormzy laying down some pretty fire bars.

We had a guess at Little Mike’s lyrics below:

I rep south London, home of the brave

Hate homework, but I don’t misbehave

Hold my head high and I pull up my jeans,

And I spit bare rhymes in the school canteen,

I go hard like Nandos chicken and chips,

And I look fly in my Adidas creps,

Got told off for rapping by Miss Motherwell,

But I don’t care cos all girls smell,

I’m little Mike on the mic,

And I’m on the hype!

Adorable.