Leaked Transformers: Reactivate Footage Reveals the Final Trailer for the Cancelled Game

Transformers: Reactivate may never make its way into the hands of gamers, but some new leaked footage reveals the closest look yet at what might have been before the game was cancelled.

Final Trailer for Transformers: Reactivate Surfaces Online

Here it is the final trailer of transformers reactivate their latest version of the game. as you see totally different from what y'all ever seen. In it you can see: New York, Nevada desert and Cybertron. you can see bits of gameplay there and there and final designs of the cast. pic.twitter.com/qtq0bXHIw7 — 𝓔𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻🔛🔝 (@EnderGuyZV2) October 26, 2026

Transformers: Reactivate was first revealed at The Game Awards with a World Premier cinematic trailer in 2022. Unfortunately, the project had a rocky development going forward from there and was eventually cancelled in early 2025 in the midst of major layoffs at Splash Damage.

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The game was pitched as a third-person action title with an online component. More details were never really confirmed before the game disappeared.

Gameplay footage for Transformers: Reactivate did leak online shortly after the game was cancelled and many Transformers fans assumed that would be the last we ever saw of the project. That all changed this week when a social media account dropped brand-new gameplay footage from an internal trailer.

The new leaked trailer seems to showcase a build that was much further along in the project and close to a final product. The trailer seems to focus on campaign content, rather than free-to-play tropes and mechanics. The user who uploaded the trailer claims that the project was attempting to pivot away from a free-to-play approach and instead offer a full, traditional campaign narrative.

The trailer includes a handful of iconic characters including Optimus, Bumblebee, and Iron Hide fighting their way through the Legion. It also hints at the ability to team up with the Decepticons in the battle against the Legion.

The user who uploaded the leaked footage is trying to develope a documentary about the game and is seeking information from any other sources with an insider perspective on the development and eventual cancellation of the project. It should be very interesting to see if that project ever comes together and, if it does, what new insight it might shed on what happened behind the scenes.

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Transformers: Reactivate has been cancelled and will not be released.